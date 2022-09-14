VIDEO: Proclamation ceremonies to announce the new King take place in East Devon and Exeter

Crowds gathered in their hundreds to hear Proclamations of the King when they were read out in Exeter and East Devon.

Scores of people turned out in Exeter and towns across East Devon, joining local dignitaries to hear the name of the new Sovereign announced as King Charles III.

While the Proclamations were read, Union flags were raised, before being lowered again – as East Devon and Exeter joins the rest of the UK mourning the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, on September 8, 2022.

Cllr Ian Hall, Chairman of Devon County Council, who on Sunday (September 11) hosted the first proclamation in Devon, said: “The Proclamation of a new monarch is something most of us will never have seen before, and it has truly been my honour and privilege to have witnessed our county proclamation at first hand.”

He added: “I am sure you will join me in offering His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty, The Queen Consort our good wishes for the future as they undertake their new roles.”

Crowds stood in the grounds of Devon County Council’s County Hall, in Exeter, to hear the High Sheriff of Devon, Richard Youngman, officially declare King Charles III as monarch.

In East Devon, the district council chairman Councillor Ian Thomas was in Honiton on Monday (September 12) – where outside the authority’s head office he formally announced King Charles III had acceded to the throne. This was followed by a two-minute silence.

The Exeter ceremony, heralded by a bugler’s fanfare, heard a welcome from the King’s representative David Fursdon, Lord-Lieutenant of Devon.

Opening the ceremony, he said: “Ladies and gentlemen, although the world has moved on and instant communications is now the norm, there is also a place for historical precedent.

“So as Lord Lieutenant of Devon and the monarch’s personal representative here, I welcome you to this meeting place at an important time in the history of our nation to hear the proclamation of good news.

“We are gathered here today, Sunday the 11th of September 2022, to receive crucial information which originated in the City of London and is being disseminated throughout the kingdom.

“Please take note of it and spread it wide among the cities, towns, villages and hamlets and along the highways and byways of Devon. This message will be delivered by the High Sheriff of Devon in accordance with the customs and traditions of our country and our county.”

Following a fanfare, High Sheriff Richard Youngman delivered the formal Privy Council Proclamation.

He read: “Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His mercy, our late sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince, Charles Philip Arthur George.

“We therefore, the Lords, spiritual and temporal of this realm, and members of the House of Commons, together with other members of her Late Majesty’s Privy Council and Representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London and others, do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles III.

“By the grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and his other realms and territories, King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. Given at St James’s Palace this 10th day of September in the year of our Lord 2022.

“God save the King.”

The Right Reverend Robert Atwell, the Bishop of Exeter, led the Prayer of Accession followed by the Lord’s Prayer.

Crowds and a choir sang the National Anthem – ‘God save our gracious King, long live our noble King, God save the King.’

On Sunday afternoon (September 11) the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Mrs Yolanda Henson, read the Proclamation outside the West Door of Exeter Cathedral.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Lord Lieutenant of Devon, the Rt Hon. Countess of Arran.

Prayers were said by The Dean of Exeter, the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener, and the Bishop of Exeter.

The Proclamation ceremony is an announcement of the accession which takes place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.

On Saturday (September 10) the Clerk to the Privy Council, Richard Tilbrook, at St James’s Place, Westminster, proclaimed Charles “King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith”, before declaring “God Save the King”.