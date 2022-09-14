East Devon and Exeter: Where to leave flowers and a message of condolence for Her Majesty the Queen, plus changes to local public services amid mourning period

Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday (September 19), prompting a number of service changes to be announced in East Devon.

Books of condolence have opened across the county and a number of public places have been identified where floral tributes can be left to honour the Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle, aged 96, on September 8, 2022.

East Devon services:

There will be changes to recycling and waste collections. Recycling and waste collections will be one day later next week with no service on the day of the funeral, announced as a bank holiday.

All LED leisure centres will close in East Devon on the bank holiday Monday.

Due to the national period of mourning, next week’s EDDC council meetings have been cancelled.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) offices will be closed for the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Exeter and Devon:

Devon County Council’s household waste recycling centres will be closed for staff to be able to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Condolence books:

In East Devon these are available at town council offices in Axminster, Budleigh Salterton, Cranbrook, Exmouth, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton, Sidmouth.

East Devon District Council office, Blackdown House, Honiton.

Anyone unable to sign a book in person or online can call EDDC on 01404 515616 and leave a message – a member of staff will add the message to the online book of condolence.

Exeter:

Historic Guildhall, High Street.

Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Queen Street.

Exeter Cathedral, The Cloisters.

Devon County Council, Ante Chamber, Topsham Road.

National e-book of condolence can be found on the website of the Royal Family.

Floral tributes:

Flowers can be left in East Devon at:

The Green, Budleigh Salterton.

The Strand – Exmouth war memorial.

The paved area, EDDC offices, Blackdown House, Honiton.

Seaton –Windsor Gardens lawn.

Exeter:

Outside Exeter Cathedral.