Temporarily closing part of the coast path at Budleigh Salterton from mid-September until 2023 has been announced as part of the next step in the multi-million-pound restoration project at the Lower Otter.

The next phase of the Lower Otter Restoration Project (LORP) begins at the south of the site this month – including diverting an existing footpath, building a footbridge and gearing up to connect the flood plain with the Otter River and its estuary.

And Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club will move to a new home away from its current flood-prone location.

The clubhouse will be demolished and some surrounding vegetation within the floodplain removed by a specialist team of arboriculturists. Any trees lost will be replaced.

As part of the works, a 70-metre footbridge will be constructed in the location of the future breach, allowing a ‘more accessible’ route from the entrance of the current Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club on Granary Lane to South Farm Road.

Project leaders said while the footbridge works were underway, there will be a temporary diversion of a short section of coast path in place from September 15, 2022 until the completion of the breach in spring-summer 2023.

Dan Boswell, Environment Agency spokesman, said: “Thanks to the continued support and patience of the local community and visitors to the Lower Otter, our work to reconnect the estuary to its historic floodplain for the benefit of birds, biodiversity and people is starting to take shape.

“The South West Coast Path and the cricket club mean a great deal to the community, and so it is important to us and the project that the project supports their future and helps them adapt to sea level rise.”

He added: “The temporary diversion of the footpath will allow users to continue to enjoy the area safely with as little disruption as possible, while the new footbridge and improved footpath will mean visitors will be able to take in better views all year round of the surrounding natural habitats and diverse wildlife that will be attracted to the restored wetlands.

“The new home of the relocated cricket club will not only safeguard it too from the risks of flooding but will also allow for an even greater range of community amenities and activities.”

The next steps announced for the Lower Otter Restoration Project:

At the very southern end of the site, preparing the way for the re-connection of the historic flood plain with the Otter River and its estuary via a breach in the existing earth embankment.

To ensure continuity of the popular and nationally important South West Coast Path, a 70-metre footbridge will be constructed in the location of the future breach. This will provide a more accessible, and all-season route through the raising of the 900-metre-long footpath on the western edge of the valley, which runs from the entrance of the current Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club on Granary Lane to South Farm Road.

While the footbridge works are underway, there will be a temporary diversion in place of a short section of the footpath from September 15, 2022 until the completion of the breach in spring/summer 2023.

Starting work the same week after completing its final season, the nearby Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club will be relocated to its new home at an already constructed and purpose-built pitch in a more sustainable location that will provide improved facilities and is no longer subject to flooding.

The existing clubhouse will be demolished and some surrounding vegetation within the floodplain removed by a specialist team of arboriculturists. Any trees lost will be replaced as part of the project’s mitigation planting programme. This work will enable the creation over 50 hectares of rare wildlife-rich saltmarsh and mudflat.

A spokeswoman for the LORP said the dry summer had seen the scheme progress well with significant progress made on preparing and consolidating the new raised and flood-free route of South Farm Road ready for construction, the building of a road bridge under which tidal waters will flow, and the lowering of Big and Little Banks at the north of the scheme.

“As a result, the project now turns its attention to the very southern end of the site, preparing the way for the re-connection of the historic flood plain with the Otter River and its estuary via a breach in the existing earth embankment,” she said.

The Lower Otter Restoration Project is an intertidal habitat creation project delivered by the Environment Agency in partnership with the East Devon Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust and Clinton Devon Estates.

It is part of a cross-border initiative called ‘Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts’ (PACCo) where we are working with partners in the Saâne Valley in Normandy (France) to share learning on the delivery of climate change adaptation projects.

The Lower Otter Restoration Project has been majority funded by the UK Government, with £8.5 million of co-financing from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Interreg V A France (Channel) England programme (2021 to 2023).

To follow the progress of the project, see here.