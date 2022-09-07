A host of wagging tails and wet noses were invited to put smiles on the faces of residents an Exmouth care home.

Furry fun, pet play and canine cuddles were on the agenda for Fernihurst Residential Care Home residents, who recently celebrated National Dog Day.

Residents living at the home, in Douglas Avenue, Exmouth, were visited by family pets and new canine companions, in an animal therapy boost.

Margaret Hitchcock, a resident at the care home, said the dog day proved a huge hit.

She said: “I absolutely loved seeing the dogs, they were just adorable I have always been a dog person so to spend the day with them really made my week.

“I can’t wait for another visit soon. I think the dogs took a particular liking to me as I tried to sneak them a few extra treats.”

The visiting dogs were brought into the home as a surprise by families of residents and carers working at Fernihurst.

Hollie Prowse, deputy manager at the home which provides specialised care for people with complex nursing needs and those living with dementia, said: “We have several residents who come from families of dog lovers and owners.

“It was a such a heart-warming day seeing the smiles on their faces as family pets greeted them in the home and they were able to give the dogs some fuss.

“And for the staff, we loved having a chance to introduce our pooches to the residents too.”

She added: “Enriching the lives of our residents is always at the forefront of our minds and helping them to stay in touch with things they love is a great way to boost a sense of purpose and belonging in the home.”

Residents enjoyed a paw-some afternoon with their new four-legged friends as they were able to fuss and play with the visiting dogs, said a spokesperson for the home.

The spokesperson said: “For many of the residents, the afternoon saw them reunited with family pets and for others, they met some new canine companions.”