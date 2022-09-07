Police appeal for information after a haul of bicycles worth £150,000 are stolen from an Exeter business

A haul of bicycles worth around £150,000 have been stolen from a business in Exeter, prompting police to call the burglary ‘planned and targeted’.

The raid from The Bike Shed Outta-Town on Honiton Road, near Sowton Industrial Estate, Exeter, took place overnight from Sunday September 4, into the early hours of the following morning.

Police said 42 bicycles are confirmed as stolen, including rare and valuable bikes, individually worth thousands of pounds.

Investigating officers believe the bicycles were driven away in a large white VW Crafter, over several trips.

Police are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage and witnesses – and they want to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale.

Thieves stole ‘numerous rare and valuable bikes’ such as a medium-sized Santa Cruz Heckler Carbon S Spec in maritime grey, which retails for around £8,000, said police.

Other bikes among the stolen haul include:

Cube Stereo 140 Team, grey and olive, size X-small

Cube Reaction EXC 750, grey and red, size XX-large

Bianchi E-Omnia FXXT, blue, size medium

Forme Lathkill, green, size small

Liv Embolden E+1, metal, size medium

Trek Allant+ 5 Lowstep, grey, size small

Detective Constable Abi Campbell said: “We believe that those involved used a large white VW Crafter, which had a black trim, to transport the bikes away from the area.

“This would have taken numerous trips possibly to another area where the bikes were initially stored; this could have been to a location that is relatively local.”

She added: “We are appealing to the public and to businesses in and around the area to review CCTV between 10pm-3am on Sunday 4 September into Monday 5 September and to contact police if you have captured anything of note.

“We would also like to hear from any road users who may have dashcam or helmet cam that may be of interest.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered a high-value bike for sale.

“We have the serial numbers of all the stolen items, and we are determined to locate these bikes and arrest those responsible for this crime.”

If you have information or footage to help police, report it here, or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/081847/22. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously, online, or by calling 0800 555111.