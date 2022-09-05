Praise has been heaped on an Exmouth business who stepped in to fix for free a window on a building belonging to a lifesaving charity.

Exmouth RNLI thanked ‘thoughtful and generous’ MPS Glass & Window Centre, in Pound Lane, Withycombe Raleigh, for replacing at no charge a large window in the lifeboat station crew room.

The window supplier said the business was keen to support the town’s RNLI in recognition of the ‘great work they do’.

Andy Stott, Exmouth RNLI full-time mechanic and deputy coxswain, said: “We were extremely impressed by the speed and quality of the repairs completed so quickly by MPS Windows.

“On behalf of all the volunteers at Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station I must thank them for waiving their costs for this work as a very thoughtful and generous donation to our charity.

“This enables more funds available to go towards crew training and equipment helping us save more lives at sea.”

Malcolm Sansom, managing director of MPS Windows, said: “As a keen water user in Exmouth myself I am only too aware of the important work the local RNLI volunteers do in ensuring the safety of people in difficulty in the water.

“We were very happy to show our support of the great work they do in this way.”

The firm, operating out of Exmouth for 31 years, carried out a recce at night to assess damage to an 8 x 4ft window in the lifeboat station crew room, which the town’s RNLI said ‘needed urgent replacement’.

The window company manufactured and fitted the new window in under 48-hours, waiving any cost to the charity.

A spokesman for the town’s RNLI crew said: “This involved visiting the site during the night, assessing the damage, manufacturing and fitting the shaped window – all of which was successfully completed in less than 48 hours, with the company then treating the significant costs of the work as a donation to Exmouth RNLI.”