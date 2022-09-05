Call to East Devon: Host homes for Ukrainian refugees and their pets are needed in Exmouth, Honiton and Cranbrook

Host families for Ukrainian people and their pets are needed in the East Devon towns of Exmouth, Cranbrook and Honiton.

Host homes are being sought for refugees seeking safety in the UK – many fleeing their war-torn country war with their cats and dogs.

East Devon District Council said there was a ‘real need’ to find host families in Exmouth, Cranbrook and Honiton, and to help refugees who have stayed for the initial six-months and require new accommodation.

EDDC said there were currently 244 refugees living in East Devon under the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme – one of the highest numbers of in any area in the country.

An EDDC spokesman said: “East Devon is in real need of host families in Exmouth, Cranbrook and Honiton. Especially those who are willing to have pets, in particular cats which were brought over by their owners from the war-torn country.”

He added: “There is a need for hosts who can help accommodate refugees already living locally who need to find a new host after their initial six months here.”

Cllr Paul Arnott, East Devon District Council (EDDC) leader, said he was ‘proud’ that so many East Devon’s householders were welcoming the refugees ‘with open arms’.

And he thanked Citizen’s Advice East Devon for carrying out welcome visits, welfare checks, wraparound support and new re-matching help to Ukrainian guests and host families on behalf of the council.

Dean Stewart, Citizens Advice East Devon CEO, said: “It has been a tremendous honour to be part of EDDC’s response to this awful human tragedy.

“We are visiting each household and hearing not just the terrible stories of how people arrived here from Ukraine, but also stories of kindness and generosity that they have experienced.”

He added: “We have worked together with EDDC for many years, and that trust and familiarity allowed us to start quickly and to develop processes with them that ensured we could deliver an excellent service to both our Ukrainian guests and their hosts.”

What to expect from becoming a host family in East Devon:

EDDC Environmental Health team carry out home inspection on every host’s property.

Welcome visit and six-month in-person welfare check for hosts and Ukrainian guests.

Ongoing welfare support for refugees; help applying for funds, jobs, education, doctors.

Hosts receive £350 monthly payment.

DBS and safeguarding checks; record keeping.

For more information on helping a Ukrainian refugee, see here.