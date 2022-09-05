Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez’s weekly column – ‘a Chief Constable chosen by me with the help of the communities I serve’

More than a decade ago the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act abolished police authorities in favour of democratically elected Police and Crime Commissioners.

Among the key responsibilities these new commissioners faced was appointing a new Chief Constable. When I was first elected in 2016 Shaun Sawyer was leading a force that had maintained among the lowest crime levels in the country. On his retirement a fortnight ago, he was the longest serving chief in the UK, with a decade in a role that has an average tenure of less than four years.

For some months my team and I have been searching for an exceptional leader to take on Mr Sawyer’s mantle, one who could inspire officers, staff, volunteers in an organisation of more than 5,000 people. One who could reach out to our communities and our partners for help and support to achieve clear goals to tackle crime and the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society.

And on Wednesday last week I announced my decision, that I will offer the role of preferred candidate for the biggest job in our force to Will Kerr OBE, presently the Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) of Police Scotland.

He is a vastly experienced and well-respected officer. Before joining Police Scotland DCC Kerr spent over 27 years in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where he held a number of command-level posts, including Assistant Chief Constable Belfast and ACC Crime and Operations.

As Director of the National Crime Agency, he was national lead for co-ordinating the UK’s domestic and international response to child sexual abuse and exploitation, modern slavery, human trafficking and organised immigration crime.

At Police Scotland Mr Kerr, who was awarded the OBE in 2015, served as Deputy Chief Constable for Local Policing with responsibilities for partnerships, prevention and community wellbeing and criminal justice.

I was fortunate in that several very experienced senior officers put themselves forward for the Devon and Cornwall top job, but after a rigorous, robust and transparent process Mr Kerr emerged as the most exceptional leader. He was able to clearly articulate a vision to work with our communities to build a safer, stronger police service that would benefit us all.

Ultimately it was my decision, and one of the biggest I have taken in this role to date. But it was not one I took alone. The recruitment process has been informed by an incredible array of people, from frontline police officers to some of the region’s most senior leaders.

During the final two days of selection candidates were questioned by an external community panel on which included representatives of communities from around the force area.

An internal stakeholder group represented police officers of many ranks and disciplines. Candidates’ performance in a media exercise and final interviews were assessed by the leaders of organisations who collectively have responsibilities for the safety and wellbeing of many hundreds of thousands of people, the prosperity of our communities and the spending of billions of pounds of public money each year.

It is imperative to me that senior officers understand the complex relationships that the force has with external partners so we are able to continue to work together on some of the complex issues we face here in the South West.

A special mention must go to the Police Cadets, who provided invaluable insight from a young volunteer’s perspective, and representatives of Young Devon, the youth support charity, who assisted with candidates’ informal visits.

The final stage in this recruitment process is that my decision goes before a confirmation hearing of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel next Friday (Sept 16th). At this meeting 18 democratically elected councillors, representing communities across our diverse and considerable urban, rural and even island landscapes, will have the chance to meet Mr Kerr and scrutinise the process by which he was selected.

I am extremely grateful to all those who applied for this important role and would like to thank all those who gave their time, commitment and energy to assisting us. Their support and counsel has played an important part in the future development of Devon and Cornwall Police and therefore the future safety and security of our wonderful part of the world.

It is likely to be a number of weeks before Mr Kerr is in post, as he has the small matter of a move from one end of the UK to another to complete. Until then the force remains under the leadership of Temporary Chief Constable Jim Colwell.

Mr Kerr will be present at Plymouth’s Council House for the Police and Crime Panel meeting. It is open to press and public and live web streamed online. For more information, see here.