Police make six arrests, seize cash and property after drugs raids in East Devon

Multiple kilograms of what was suspected to be drugs was seized by police raiding addresses in East Devon on Wednesday (August 31), resulting in six arrests.

Police raids were carried out across several East Devon towns as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Mobile devices, vehicles, cash and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs were confiscated by officers, as Devon and Cornwall Police simultaneously carried out nine warrants in the county, and Cornwall.

As result of the searches, six arrests were made in East Devon; police said eight people were detained overall across the two counties.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar, at Devon and Cornwall Police, said the searches were carried out simultaneously at locations across East Devon and Cornwall, with the aim of preserving any potential evidence.

He said: “The operation that officers have carried out today forms part of an investigation into the supply of drugs across the force area.

“The individuals arrested will be interviewed in due course.”

Police said drugs and drugs-related crime would not be tolerated in Devon and Cornwall.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Earlier today, Wednesday 31 August, Devon and Cornwall Police carried out nine warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs.

“Eight people were arrested in East Devon and North Cornwall and items including mobile devices, vehicles, cash and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs have been seized as part of the investigation.”

She added: “Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

“Five men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They all remain in police custody at this time.”

Police want to hear from anyone with information about illegal drug activity across Devon and Cornwall.

Report it here, by calling 101, or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.