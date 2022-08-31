Exmouth RNLI launches to to kite surfer in distress and drifting sail boat with engine failure

A kite surfer reported to be cold and in distress off Exmouth on Monday morning (August 29) was rescued by the town’s RNLI volunteers.

Exmouth RNLI crew launched the inshore lifeboat shortly before noon to help a kite surfer, who was located almost half a mile off shore.

The uninjured man, who was taken back to shore by RNLI lifeguards, was cold but did not need any medical help.

A spokesman for the town’s RNLI crew said: “The volunteer crew launched and immediately commenced a search of the location given. Exmouth RNLI lifeguards were also assigned to the emergency.

“The casualty was very quickly located and the RNLI lifeguards took the casualty on board their rescue watercraft and to the safety of shore.

“He was cold but uninjured and did not require any medical attention.”

Within the hour the lifeboat relaunched, called to a sailing boat with engine failure spotted drifting in the water off the seafront.

The inshore lifeboat crew towed the stricken vessel to safety where it was anchored.

The RNLI spokesman said no one on board was injured or needed medical help.

“The crew were alerted to a 16-foot sailing boat with engine failure that was unable to make progress and drifting about a quarter of a mile off the National Coastwatch Tower, on Exmouth Seafront,” the spokesman said.

“The lifeboat launched immediately. Once on scene the lifesavers determined that the vessel was unable to make headway in the channel, was drifting towards Pole Sands, and was a hazard to other water users.

The crew effected a tow and the boat was taken to the River Exe, where it was safely anchored.

“None of the occupants were injured or required medical help.”