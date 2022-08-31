Injured elderly man is airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped under a car following a crash in an East Devon village

An injured elderly man was airlifted to hospital after he was trapped under a car following a crash in East Devon.

The emergency services were called to Kilmington, near Axminster, on Tuesday evening (August 30) after a crash involving a man and car on Whitford Road.

East Devon and Exeter fire crews freed the trapped man, who was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police said the casualty’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Firefighters from Colyton and Axminster responded to reports a man was trapped under a car at around 5.30pm. They used specialist equipment to free the elderly man. The heavy rescue tender responded from Middlemoor fire station, in Exeter.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire appliances attended a report of an elderly man trapped underneath a car. Crews attended the incident along with the police and ambulance.

“Crews used air bags, winch and stabilisation equipment to release the casualty, who was tended to by paramedics and air lifted to hospital via the air ambulance.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said the road was closed for several hours, reopening shortly after 8pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called around 5.30pm on Tuesday 30 August following a report of a collision between a car and a man in Kilmington.

“The man was injured after becoming trapped under vehicle on Whitford Road.

“Police, ambulance and fire attended.

“The man was extracted from underneath the vehicle and airlifted to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. His injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

“The road was closed and reopened at 8.10pm.”