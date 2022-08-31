Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian is left with life-changing injuries after a crash in Exeter

A woman pedestrian in her 60s was left with life changing-injuries after a crash in Exeter, prompting the police to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called to Church Road, in Alphington, Exeter, at around 8.45am on Friday, August 26, after a crash involving a Ford Focus and a woman who was on foot.

The woman sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured, police said.

Officers investigating the crash are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or from motorists with dashcam footage.

The road was closed for several hours while a forensic team investigated the crash scene.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a road traffic collision in Alphington, Exeter, involving a car and a pedestrian, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a grey Ford Focus and a female pedestrian in Church Road, Alphington, at around 8.45am on Friday 26 August.

“As a result of the collision, the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

“The driver of the car was uninjured.

“Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted, the road was re-opened by around 3.35pm.”

The spokesperson added: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police.”

If you have information to help police, report it here, or call 101 and quote log 0174 of 26/08/22.