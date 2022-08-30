PHOTOS: Sidmouth air show wows the crowds as thousands flock to the seafront for family-fun aerial entertainment

These photos show the spectacular air show over Sidmouth, attracting crowds in their thousands to the family-friendly event.

All eyes were on the sky on Friday (August 26) as scores of air show fans flocked to Sidmouth for the spectacular aerial displays of vintage and aerobatic planes.

Professional photographer Simon Horn captured through his lens some of the highlights of the free family fun that packed out Sidmouth seafront and beyond.

Anticipation had been building throughout the week for the much-awaited return to Sidmouth of the Red Arrows – but the RAF aerobatic team were forced to pull out with hours to go because of engineering issues.

Although the headline aerial act could not bring the annual event to its planned close, the line-up proved to be a top crowd-pleaser, taking to the sky over the sea.

Making their debut appearance at Sidmouth air show was six-plane formation Team Raven, wowing crowds with Van’s RV-8 aerobatic mono-wing aircraft flying in formation and smaller groups – a constant display of manoeuvres without any gaps.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight RAF Spitfires, with a historic theme, took to the skies over the sea, with duo and individual displays.

And Rich Goodwin dazzled with a display of high-energy, G-force aerobatic manoeuvres in his Pitts Biplane.

The annual regatta air show 2022 delivered a fun-filled weekend of fun; sailing and surf lifesaving races, street theatre, treasure hunt, gig racing – all brought to a spectacular close with fireworks over Sidmouth seafront.

For more of Simon Horn’s photography, or to buy images, see here.