Noel Page-Turner – decades of tireless work across the county recognised as ‘great servant’ to Devon dies aged 88

A much-loved husband, father and grandfather from East Devon who was recognised for his decades of tireless work across the county has died, aged 88.

Noel Page-Turner, who for 61 years lived and farmed in Luppitt, near Honiton, has been described by his family as a ‘great servant’ to the Devon community.

His family said the highpoint of his public service was his position of as a life-serving Deputy Lieutenant (DL) of Devon, and his year’s appointment by the Queen as High Sheriff of Devon in the late 1990s.

Part of his legacy of service and dedication will live on in the gardens of Sandringham – the country retreat of the Queen – after he gifted a collection of fruit trees on behalf of the county to mark the 2002 Golden Jubilee.

And he improved the lives and opportunities of scores of the county’s young people and children through his charity work.

His son, Greg Page-Turner, said: “Perhaps the pinnacle of all his public service in Devon was his appointment as a life serving Deputy Lieutenant of Devon and his year serving as High Sheriff of Devon in 1997.

“He also organised a collection of native Devon apple trees as a gift from the people of Devon to Her Majesty the Queen to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2003.

“The orchard was planted at Sandringham.”

Noel Frederick Augustus Page-Turner DL, born on May 6, 1934, died on August 8, 2022.

During his lifetime he successfully re-established The Royal Devon Yeomanry after it was mothballed by defence cuts in the early 1970s.

He commanded the Royal Devon Yeomanry, and was its Honorary Colonel and second-in-command of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry – almost 12 years of combined service.

His varied roles serving Devon and its residents resulted in him championing young people through his appointment as college governor and charity trustee.

He served Honiton Community College, as a governor, for two decades and successfully boosted funds to support education, training and development of children and young people in Devon through charity work.

Greg, Noel’s son, said: “Perhaps his most rewarding act of service was his role with the Northbrooke Community Trust which provides financial assistance to children’s charities in Devon.

“Noel, with his dedication as a trustee and chair of the finance committee, helped to transform the financial fortunes of the trust, which is now able to give more help to changing the lives of disadvantaged young people in Devon.”

Noel Page-Turner’s other responsibilities acting for the county was as a general commissioner of Income Tax for the Axminster division, responsible for the collection and management of revenue.

He was governor of Honiton Community College for 20 years, and chairman for 14 years.

An East Devon livestock farmer, Noel was an advocate of agriculture and the countryside.

He was chairman of the Honiton Festival and vice chairman and president of Honiton District Agricultural Association, plus a long-term chairman of the Luppitt Commoners

Keen to promote businesses, traders and hospitality across Devon, he showed his support serving as President of the Honiton Chamber of Commerce and as chair of the regional Wolsey Lodge.

A memorial service for Noel Page-Turner will take place at St Mary’s Church, Luppitt, at 2.15 PM on Thursday, October 27. For more details, contact Layzell Funeral Directors 01404 44646, or email jrl1928@gmail.com