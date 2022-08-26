Engineering issues force Red Arrows to pull out of Sidmouth Air Show 2022

Organisers of the Sidmouth Air Show say the much-anticipated Red Arrows will not appear this evening (Friday, August 26) because of engineering issues.

A statement on Sidmouth Town Council’s Facebook page confirms that the world-famous Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, are no longer performing, as originally planned.

The council apologised for the inconvenience and assured the public the rest of the air show would take place as planned.

The air show organisers had previously warned spectators the event was reliant on weather and aircraft availability.

The Sidmouth Town Council social media post said: “Unfortunately due to engineering issues, the RAF Red Arrows are unable to perform at tonight’s Sidmouth Airshow.

“The rest of the schedule will be going ahead as planned so you won’t miss out!

“Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope you have a wonderful bank holiday weekend.”

The Red Arrows had been due to fly in over Sidmouth to bring the air show to a close with a show-stopping colourful display of aerobatics.

Sidmouth Air Show line-up 2022:

All eyes will be on the sky above Sidmouth from around 5.15pm when six-plane formation Team Raven makes their debut appearance at the town’s event, to wow crowds with Van’s RV-8 aerobatic mono-wing aircraft flying in formation and smaller groups. The aim of Team Raven’s display is to ‘present manoeuvres to the crowd at all times, with no gaps’.

Team Raven will be followed by a historic theme of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight RAF Spitfires taking to the skies over the sea, with duo and individual displays

They will be followed by Rich Goodwin with a display of high-energy, G-force aerobatic manoeuvres in his colourful Pitts Biplane.

Pay-and-display public car parking will be available throughout the town. Extra parking, with additional charges, will be signposted.

A water safety zone will be enforced for watercraft to keep to a safe distance during the air show displays.

