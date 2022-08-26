East Devon: Investigation into plane crash at Dunkeswell finds pilots were not aware of each other – as eyewitnesses describe seeing them flying ‘very close’ together

A crash involving two light aircraft in East Devon where one of the pilots was seriously injured was because neither classic plane was aware of each other, an investigation has revealed.

A 66-year-old pilot flying a Cessna was left with ‘sustained significant injuries’ to his body, limbs and head after a Boeing Stearman landed on top of his aircraft at Dunkeswell Aerodrome, East Devon, in August 2021.

A report released this week by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the 1942 Boeing Stearman and 1959 Cessna aircraft crashed on the runway because neither pilot saw the other and they were not warned of each other by radio until late on the final approach.

Eyewitnesses to the crash said the planes were very close, describing the aircraft as though they were flying in formation.

The AAIB report said: “The accident was caused by neither pilot having awareness of the other, because neither saw each other and they had not been alerted to the presence of each other by radio transmissions.”

At 1pm on the day of the crash the pilot of the Cessna took off from Bodmin Aerodrome via Dunkeswell airfield to deliver the plane to its owner after the aircraft’s annual inspection.

He had sought ‘prior permission’ from the operator of Dunkeswell airfield and staff knew to expect the plane, the report said.

At 1.05pm the Boeing Stearman’s pilot took off from Dunkeswell, his home base, for a flight of the local East Devon area.

Shortly before 1.30pm the Cessna plane radioed Dunkeswell airfield notifying his intention to land.

At around the same time, the Boeing Stearman re-joined the Dunkeswell aircraft traffic circuit from the east and positioned for the runway.

The 72-year-old pilot reported that he made a radio call indicating his intention to join the airfield traffic circuit but could not recall receiving an answer.

The AAIB report said none of the aerodrome operator’s staff, who were present in their office, could remember with any certainty either hearing, or responding to, this radio call.

At 1.29pm the Boeing Stearman completed a ‘touch-and-go’ landing.

The Cessna pilot reported that he continued toward final approach. He told the investigation that no radio calls were heard after his initial contact with Dunkeswell and that he believed he was joining a circuit empty of air traffic.

Shortly after he landed, he heard and felt what he said ‘seemed like an explosion’. He became aware propeller blades rotating in front of his face.

The AAIB report said: “He recalled that the cockpit was filled with debris from the shattered windshield, shards of metal and splintered wood.”

The report found the pilot of the Boeing Stearman – descending at the point the Cessna was near the runway – was not made aware of any other aircraft as he approached the runway.

“The pilot was not aware that the Cessna had joined the circuit and had heard no radio transmissions,” the investigation found. “The pilot reported that he made a radio transmission as he started the base leg, then again when established on final. He then heard a final call from another aircraft and, assuming it was an aircraft positioning behind him, made an information call. There was no response from the other aircraft, so he continued with the approach.”

The report said: “Various witnesses reported seeing both aircraft on the final approach in very close proximity, ‘as though they were in formation’.”

The Boeing Stearman pilot told the investigation that the landing ‘didn’t feel right’ and that the aircraft was not responding to control inputs.

The pilot believed that the left landing gear had failed. Once the aircraft stopped, he looked down and saw that his aircraft was straddled on top of another aircraft, the Cessna.

The AAIB report said: “The pilot of the Cessna shut down the aircraft and attempted to exit but found that he could not open the door.

“The pilot of the Stearman had already exited his aircraft and assisted him to egress by forcing open the door.

“A member of the operator’s staff who had seen the proximity of the aircraft during the final stage of their approach, and believing that a crash was imminent, activated the crash alarm.

“The aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service fire tender arrived quickly at the site of the collision and gave first aid to the pilot of the Cessna, who had sustained significant injuries to his torso, limbs and head.

“They also doused the aircraft with foam and water as fuel was leaking from the left wing tank of the Cessna.

“After a short time, emergency services arrived on site and the pilot of the Cessna was taken to hospital.”

As a result of this investigation, the Civil Aviation Authority published a Supplementary Amendment to CAP 452, Aeronautical Radio Station Operator’s Guide, to improve the situational awareness of pilots operating at aerodromes providing an Air to Ground Communication Service.

You can read the full AAIB report here.