Sidmouth: Battered sea wall and ramp at Jacob’s Ladder to get £200,000 of repairs

A total of £200,000 will be splashed on repairing a battered sea wall and ramp at Jacob’s Ladder in Sidmouth.

Work will begin on September 19 and is expected to be finished in early November.

Hand railings will also be upgraded to a solid wall along with ‘minor’ fixes being carried out on the Millennium Walkway.

The scheme will see the Millennium Walkway and Undercliff path shut while work takes place.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) says the sea wall needs a new concrete face and ramp to ‘ensure the structure is safe and functional’ after years of damage from the elements.

“These works are essential and we have timed them to avoid the best part of the year for residents and holidaymakers, however, this needs to be done before the winter storms,” said a council spokesperson.

“With these works concluding in early November, we will fully reopen the Millennium Walkway and Undercliff path.”

Access will still be available to the bottom of Jacob’s Ladder stairs and the beach kiosk.

However, there will be no through-access between Jacob’s Ladder beach and the town beach.

A small compound will be set up in Manor Road car park.

EDDC says contractors will then move to replace the emergency steps at East Beach.

“The current scaffold steps are prone to storm damage, so will be replaced with a bespoke metal stairway,” said the spokesperson.

“Public access to East Beach is still not advised or encouraged due to the ongoing cliff falls, however, an emergency access and egress will be provided for the foreseeable future.”