Sidmouth: Road closures and a diversion lasting four weeks starts in September on part of the A375 for resurfacing and drainage work

Road closures, temporary traffic lights and a diversion lasting four weeks starts next month on part of the A375 in Sidmouth.

Devon County Council (DCC) has announced resurfacing and drainage work for part of Sidford Road, Sidmouth, starting on Monday, September 19 until Monday, October 17.

The four-weeks of works include:

Resurfacing a stretch of the road between the junctions with Drake’s Avenue and Malden Lane.

A signed diversion route will be in place via A375 towards Orchardside, All Saints Road, Station Road, B3176, A3052, A375, and vice versa.

The county council said the road will be open on Saturday, September 24 for Sidmouth Carnival.

Most of the work will be carried out during the day to minimise noise disruption to residents, DCC said.

Devon County Council said of the works:

Maintenance will also be carried out on highways signs, and road markings will be reinstated once the new resurfacing is completed.

The work will be carried out in sections, closing a section of road at a time before moving on to the next.

In order to minimise disruption, temporary traffic lights will be used when it’s possible for work to be carried out safely without a full closure of the road.

When work is undertaken near side roads, access will be restricted and residents will be given advance notice.

Traffic management personnel from the site team will be on hand to help.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

The road will be open on Saturday 24 September so as not to impact Sidmouth Carnival.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highway management and county councillor for Sidmouth, said: “This work has been timed to avoid the busy summer season and it will continue the improvements to the A375, following the work nearer the town centre earlier this year.

“The work will mainly be carried out during the day to minimise noise disruption to residents.

“I can assure everyone that every effort will be made to reinstate the road as quickly as possible, and I would ask residents to please be patient and bear with us.”

Earlier this year almost a mile section of the A375, between Temple Gardens and the Esplanade, was resurfaced.