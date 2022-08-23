Exmouth schoolboy’s boot camp raises funds for the RNLI and people in poverty

A schoolboy from Exmouth raised funds for charities at home and abroad, challenging family and friends to a fitness boot camp.

Louis Beresford, a St Peter’s Preparatory School pupil, in Lympstone, raised £260, donating half to Exmouth RNLI and £130 to Lend with Care, a charity helping people in low-income countries to work their way out of poverty with dignity.

The 12-year-old youngster, who enjoys water sports, said he was keen to help the RNLI lifesavers.

He said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the challenge. It was good fun and I’m pleased I collected so much.

“I’ve always liked the RNLI because I enjoy water sports and I know they saves lives every day.”

Louis, who was set the Young Enterprise Challenge by his school, planned and delivered the boot camp fitness exercises, tailoring them to suit all abilities and ages.

Exmouth RNLI volunteers praised Louis’s imaginative fundraising, giving the town’s lifeboat station a boost.

Des White, Chair of Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: “This was a very clever initiative by Louis that took a lot of organising and skill.

“On behalf of all our volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I would like to thank him for choosing us as one of his favourite charities.

“All of the important funds he raised will be used to help the RNLI continue its important work in saving lives at sea. Thank you, Louis, and very well done.”