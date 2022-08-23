East Devon: Police appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist is airlifted with life-threatening injuries following a crash with a cement mixer and van

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist in his 30s was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash with cement mixer and van in East Devon.

A male motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, after the emergency services responded to what police called a ‘serious collision’ on the A3052 at Newton Poppleford, East Devon, on Tuesday morning (August 23).

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured, police said.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or how it happened.

Police were called to Newton Poppleford shortly before 9.30am after a white-coloured Honda motorcycle, a white cement mixer and a red Peugeot van crashed.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision between a motorcycle, a cement mixer and a van on the A3052 in Newton Poppleford.

“Officers were called to the scene at around 9.20am on Tuesday 23 August.

“The incident involved a white-coloured Honda motorcycle, a white cement mixer and a red Peugeot van.

“The male motorcycle rider, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His next-of-kin have been informed.

“Drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

“Roads Policing Team officers attended the scene to investigate and establish how the collision occurred.

“Any witnesses – or in particular motorists with dashcam footage of any of the vehicles prior to the collision – are being asked to contact police.”

The ambulance service and the air ambulance were called to the crash scene.

Police said the male motorcyclist ‘sustained serious injuries’ and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

While police investigated the cause of the crash the A3052 was closed in both directions, with slow traffic, from Burrow Lane, Newton Poppleford, to the B3180, Aylesbeare.

Motorists were warned to find an alternative route avoiding the village.

Contact police with information here or by calling 101 quoting log 193 of 23 August 2022.