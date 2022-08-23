Motorcyclist is airlifted to hospital after ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash in East Devon

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle, lorry and van at a village in East Devon.

The emergency services were called to what police are calling a ‘serious collision’ on the A3052 at Newton Poppleford, East Devon, on Tuesday morning (August 23).

A male motorcyclist with serious injuries was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.

Motorists have been told to find an alternative route to travel because the road will be closed for several hours, police said.

The A3052 both ways is closed, with slow traffic, from Burrow Lane, Newton Poppleford, to the B3180, Aylesbeare.

Anyone who saw the crash is urged to contact the police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3052 at Newton Poppleford.

“Police were called at 9.15am today, 23 August, following the collision involving a motorcycle, van and a lorry.

“The ambulance service and the air ambulance are in attendance.

“The male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

“The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain shut for some time. “Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for the time being.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police here, or by calling on 101, quoting log number 193 of 23 August.