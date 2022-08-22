Sidmouth Air Show 2022 – what time it starts, where to park and watch

Sidmouth Air Show will return to the town on Friday, August 26 and organisers have released full details of the popular event – what time it starts, where you can park and watch.

The annual regatta air show 2022, starts at 5.15pm and will be brought to a close when when the world-famous Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, soar over Sidmouth at 6.30pm.

What to see, Friday, August 26:

3pm-5pm: Sidmouth Giants on the Esplanade – 12-foot high processional figures

There will be a funfair on The Ham

Air show flying times:

5.15pm – Team Raven

5.40pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfires

6.05pm – Rich Goodwin Pitts Special aerobatic display

6.30pm – Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team, The Red Arrows

Where can I park:

Sidmouth Rugby Club 10am-9pm – cost £10

Top of Redwood Road 12noon-9pm – cost £5

Sidmouth Cricket Club 4pm-9pm – cost £10

Additional car parking facilities are weather dependent.

Usual car parking for the town will be available at Bedford Lawn and East Devon District pay-and-display car parks at Ham East, Ham West, Roxborough, Mill Street and Manor Road.

Road closures and parking restrictions:

The whole of Sidmouth seafront, from the Port Royal to the junction with Manor Road, will be closed from midday until 9pm to all traffic. The roads will reopen sooner if traffic flow permits.

A no parking restriction will be in place from Exeter Cross down Temple Street, the Radway, along the length of All Saints and then along Station Road until the Bowd. This will be in place from 2pm until 9pm. This will be a clearway and vehicles will be towed away if found ignoring the parking restriction.

Sidford Cross traffic lights will be turned off for a limited period between 6.30pm and 8pm and a traffic management system will be in place prioritising traffic leaving the town.

Where to watch:

Sidmouth seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills; Connaught Gardens. Donations will be taken through buckets and contactless payment.

Watching from the water:

A temporary Air Display Water Safety Zone (ADWSZ) will be in force – and patrolled – on the water offshore of Sidmouth Beach. No vessels will be permitted in this area between 5.15pm and 7pm, once the display has ended. The ADWSZ will be marked by coloured buoys and patrolled by Sidmouth Lifeboat and associated craft. The restriction does not apply to the emergency services.

A failure to comply with the restriction could result in the air display being delayed, cut short or even cancelled.

Regatta programme:

Saturday, August 27:

Sailing and surf lifesaving races, street theatre, treasure hunt.

9.15pm: Firework display over Sidmouth seafront.

Sunday, August 28:

Sailing and gig racing.

To volunteer to collect air show donations from the public, email the town council. towncouncil@sidmouth.gov.uk

The air show performances rely on aircraft availability and weather conditions. For up-to-date information see here, or the town council’s Facebook page.