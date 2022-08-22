Heading home and already got the festival blues? East Devon News captured some of Sunday’s costumes and fun that can only be found at the Beautiful Days Festival.

Peace and love, family-friendly fun and a wealth of live music, plus glorious weather made Beautiful Days Festival 2022, in East Devon, a year to remember.

The award-winning Levellers’ independent music festival, organised by DMF Music, set in the grounds of Escot Park, near Ottery St Mary, East Devon, delivered wall-to-wall entertainment for all ages, with plenty to keep children occupied while the packed line-up of bands, comedy, talks and more, catered for all musical tastes and interests.

Sunday’s theme of peace and love invited festival-goers to get creative with costumes, fancy dress, face paints and glitter.

Love hearts, hippie couture, bright wigs and bucketsful of imagination turned the festival fields into a kaleidoscope of colour and fun as the party vibe continued long into the night.

Relaxation and fun ran throughout the three-day event, August 19-2, for the scores of festival-goers – many who return year after year.

Flogging Molly, The Specials, The Dandy Warhols, Beth Orton, Seasick Steve, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club and The Levellers were among the headline acts announced for the 2022 festival.

Many enjoying the Escot ambience were lured by the intimate atmosphere to stay a while down the hill at the Bimble Inn.

Young Beautiful Days Festival fans were kept occupied thanks to a busy children’s area with a host of entertainment and activities, catering for the tiniest tots to teenagers.

For those taking a break from the music, the theatre tent’s line-up included a hypnotist and magician among the performances.

The healing village, up the hill near the Tiny Tea Tent, offered quiet and calm away from the main party, with sound bathing, meditation, Reiki and yoga among its therapeutic treatments and recuperation.

Stalls selling festival mementoes; clothes, art, crafts and must-have trinkets offered plenty of browsing hours, while all tastes were catered for thanks to the wide-range of food stalls found across the festival fields.

Beautiful Days Festival tickets always sell out fast. See here for the event’s news.