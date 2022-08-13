Police appeal over Porsche crash that caused ‘lengthy’ M5 closure

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Porsche crashed on the M5 – causing ‘extensive’ damage and leaving the motorway shut for a ‘lengthy’ spell.

The car’s driver was taken to hospital following the crash on the Exeter-bound carriageway at Junction 28 near Cullompton at around 9pm on Thursday, August 11.

‘Extensive damage’ to the road meant ‘significant’ diversions were put in place.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision that occurred on the M5 south-bound at Junction 28 on Thursday, August 11.

“The incident involved a single vehicle; a red Porsche. The driver was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where they remain for treatment.

“Roads policing officers were called at around 9pm and attended the scene with ambulance, fire and highways.

“Due to the vehicle crossing from the south-bound to the north-bound carriageway and extensive damage, a full closure of the M5 motorway was put in place with significant diversions.

“Devon and Cornwall Police would like to thank the public for their patience during a lengthy road closure.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage of the incident please contact 101 and quote log reference 1119 11/08/22.”