Children, adults and dog rescued from rip-tide off Exmouth

Children, adults and a dog caught in a rip-tide off Exmouth Marina had to be rescued by the RNLI.

The town’s inshore lifeboat was launched at around 5.50pm on Friday, August 12, over reports a group of paddle boarders had got into difficulty.

Only one member of the party was wearing a buoyancy aid.

Volunteer Exmouth RNLI crew soon found the group and their four-legged friend in the water and they were taken to safety.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard requested the crew of Exmouth inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II to attend the area off Exmouth Marina following a report of a number of water users caught in a rip-tide in that area.

“The volunteer crew launched at 5.51pm and were quickly on scene together with a colleague from Exmouth RNLI lifeguards on their rescue watercraft.

“The lifesavers located the casualties; three adults, three children and a dog, all of whom were in the water. Only one of the group had a buoyancy aid.

“All casualties were assisted on board the lifeboat and, together with their equipment in tow, then taken to the safety of Belshers Slipway, Exmouth.

“None were injured or required medical attention.

“On completion of the tasking at 6.25pm the lifesavers were stood down and returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the inshore lifeboat was back on service a short time later.”

The spokesperson added: “If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should always call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

“When you take a craft to sea, always let someone know where you are going and when you will be back. Always wear a lifejacket and take a means of calling for help.”

