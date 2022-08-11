Police find body near Sidmouth in search for missing Exeter woman

Police searching for a missing 54-year-old woman thought to be in Sidmouth have found a body near the town.

Sarah Buckingham was last seen in Exeter on Tuesday night (August 9) sparking police concern for her welfare, launching a public appeal to help trace the woman.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the body of a woman was found at unnamed location near Sidmouth on Thursday (August 11).

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of missing Sarah have been told of the discovery, police said.

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being made ready for the coroner.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The body of a woman has been located near Sidmouth today, Thursday 11 August.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Formal identification is due to take place.

“The family of Sarah Buckingham, 54, from Exeter, who was reported missing on Wednesday 10 August, have been made aware.”

Coastguard teams, the rescue helicopter, lifeboat crews from Sidmouth and Exmouth, and RNLI lifeguards searched the sea and shore.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat launched multiple times on Wednesday (August 10) to join the search teams.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: “A thorough search was conducted between Salcombe Mouth and Big Picket at multiple distances from the shoreline, including close shoreline searches by Sidmouth lifeguards.”

Shortly before 3pm the crew joined a search alongside Exmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat and the Coastguard rescue helicopter.

The Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat spokesperson added: “The search was extended to include Sandy Bay, but by 16.45 nothing further was found and the lifeboat returned to station and remained on stand-by for possible re-tasking.”

At 7.30pm the crew resumed its search, launching both lifeboats.

“Both lifeboats conducted close inshore searches between Straight Point and Jacob’s Ladder beach,” the spokesperson said.

“With failing light and nothing found, both vessels were stood down and returned to station.”

The crew resumed searching at first light this morning (Thursday).

The lifeboat crew spokesperson said: “A close inshore search was carried out between Hook Ebb and Straight Point, but unfortunately nothing was found.”