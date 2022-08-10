Police are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of an Exeter missing woman who is thought to be in Sidmouth

Concerned police are appealing for help to trace a woman missing from Exeter who is thought to be in Sidmouth.

Sarah Buckingham, pictured, aged 54, was last seen in the city on Tuesday night (August 9).

Police said they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for the missing woman’s welfare and have asked anyone who spots her, or knows of her whereabouts, to immediately call 999.

Sarah is described as being a white female, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder-length hair. She is 5ft 7in tall, and may be wearing black trousers and a blue, striped top.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old Sarah Buckingham, who has been reported missing from the Exeter area.

“Sarah was last seen in the Exeter area at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 9 August but is believed to be in the Sidmouth area.”

They added: “If you have seen Sarah, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999.”

If you have information on the missing woman, call 999 quoting log number 131 of Wednesday 10 August.