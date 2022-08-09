VIDEO: Giant cliff fall at Sidmouth sparks ‘stay away’ from East Beach warning

This dramatic video and photos capture the moments of a giant cliff fall at Sidmouth, when tonnes of rubble crashed onto the beach below.

Police and the Coastguard are warning beachgoers to stay away from East Beach at Sidmouth after a large chunk of cliff collapsed into the sea on Monday morning (August 8).

The beach beneath and surrounding the landslide has been closed, and the public is urged to stay away from the area for their own safety.

Shortly after the cliff collapsed Sidmouth lifeguards braved the water to check no one was cut off or injured by the rubble, mud and stone.

And sight-seers who witnessed the cliff fall, keen to get a closer look, were warned to stay away.

Fencing to protect walkers from straying over the clifftop was dragged away and left hanging, as the ground collapsed hundreds of feet into the sea below.

Videos captured on impact by the public on Sidmouth seafront show thick plumes of red dust as the Devon cliff collapsed onto the beach below.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to the scene to check no one was cut off, injured, buried or trapped by the landslide.

A spokesperson for the team told of the moment they arrived with the emergency services.

They said: “Sidmouth lifeguards offered their assistance which was accepted and one lifeguard paddled to the East and confirmed nobody was cut off.

“He had to warn a couple of people who were walking towards the fall about the danger.

“Police were also on scene, a team went to the cliff top and found that the fencing on the cliff edge was now hanging down the cliff, so the local council were advised.

“As no one was reported missing we were stood down.”

The spokesperson added: “East Beach at Sidmouth is officially closed due to the dangers of falling cliff. The gate is for emergency exit from the beach and sea.

“Please keep away from the beach and also away from the cliff edge.”

Exmouth Coastguard told the public of ‘multiple falls’ during Monday morning, urging ‘for your own safety, keep away’, adding ‘don’t become statistic’.

The East Devon rural police team warned people against walking on the beach because of the unstable cliffs which could fall at any time.