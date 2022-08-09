Consultancy firm is brought in to find suitable site for proposed new town with up to 8,000 homes in East Devon

The hunt has begun for a suitable site in East Devon where a proposed new town with up to 8,000 homes could be built, the district council has revealed.

The move comes as the district council announced on Monday (August 8) it has instructed internationally-known consultancy firm CBRE to scrutinise its proposed design and construction for around 8,000 homes and amenities in the north west area of East Devon.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said CBRE is leading a team to pinpoint a site and advise on its practicality, infrastructure, planning, design, environmental measures and construction options.

It is hoped the new development could include up to 8,000 new ‘high quality, sustainable homes’, a range of community facilities and amenities, in a ‘biodiverse and zero-carbon environment’, in the north west area of East Devon, ‘that is also exemplar for future developments’, EDDC said.

Councillor Paul Arnott, EDDC leader and portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “Over the last three years, our council’s priority has been to make sure that the views of the public on major initiatives such as this are heard through high-quality consultations.

“In our renewed Local Plan process, we welcome both members of the public and industry experts to share their opinions on how we shape the future of East Devon.

“As one of the cornerstones to this, we have commissioned the well-respected CBRE to start the arduous process of informing the council on preferred routes of travel to deliver a true 21st century community with net zero and sustainability at its core.”

CBRE’s team and technical support partner organisations will work on the project, said EDDC.

Louise Wyman, executive director strategic development at CBRE, said: “The next decade is likely to see significant changes to placemaking, due to the impact of climate change policy.

“The multi-disciplinary team led by CBRE are committed to producing proposals that are future proofed, where the principles of sustainable development and delivering a net zero community are embedded in our approach.”