The Devon Freewheelers’ blood bikes ‘vital’ service has been given a £3,000 boost thanks to a year of fundraising by the Buffs of Beer.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes’ (Buffs) of Beer chose to support the Devon Blood Bikes as its charity of the year, in recognition of its free transport and courier service that helps the NHS and community at no cost.

The Buffs of Beer recently presented £3,000 to the Devon Freewheelers – a total raised thanks to the members of Ye Rattenbury Lodge organising a host of fundraisers, get-togethers and attending community events.

The charity thanked the Beer Buffs, saying the donation will help with the rising costs of fuel needed to keep the blood bikes running.

Russell Roe, CEO, based at the charity’s Honiton headquarters, said: “We are so grateful to The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes of Beer for choosing to support the Devon Freewheelers, and raising such an incredible sum.

“Rising fuel costs mean the charity now has to find at least £1,000 a week to keep the Blood Bikes on the road, so we can continue to operate our free transport and courier service.

“The Buffs of Beer, or any organisation choosing to support the Devon Freewheelers as its charity of the year, can be assured that their fundraising efforts will be used to provide help to the NHS, air ambulances and the community of Devon.

“On behalf of the charity and its volunteers, I would like to thank all the members of Ye Rattenbury Lodge for the imaginative ways in which they raised funds for the Devon Freewheelers.”

Brother Basil Herbert, Ye Rattenbury Lodge secretary, said: “Last year we chose the Freewheelers as they had a local branch in Honiton, are manned by unpaid volunteers providing a vital service supporting the NHS in Devon transporting blood and vital medicines at short or little notice.”

He added: “The Lodge raise money for our nominated charity through various activities during the year.”

Over the last year the Buffs of Beer organised a raft of fundraising events in aid of boosting the blood bikes charity.

More than £500 was raised thanks to a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Lodge members marshalled the March Grizzly Run, and a £500 donation made to the group by the event organisers was added to the total.

A raffle to win bottles of spirits raised more than £85; a members’ breakfast get-together added a further £75 through donations.

Contributions collected and handed to the Lodge after the Buffs helped out an arts and crafts weekend in Beer came to more than £100.

Raffle tickets to win a taster flight prize – given to the Buffs of Beer by Aviation Services of Exeter Airport – raised more than £250 for the Devon Freewheelers.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes’ (Buffs) of Beer has announced the FORCE Cancer Charity as its fundraising cause for 2022/23.

If your club or organisation can help with a donation to keep the blood bikes on the road, contact the Devon Freewheelers on 0300 800 0105.