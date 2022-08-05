Police work to identify a seriously injured cyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Exeter

Police are working to identify a seriously injured cyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a bicycle and car crashed in Exeter.

Officers said a man – thought to be in his 50s – is in a critical condition after the white Carrera drop handlebar bike he was riding collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa shortly before 6.30pm at the junction of Okehampton Road and Exwick Road, Exeter, on Thursday, August 4.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 19-year-old driver of the car, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene and taken to Exeter police station. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Investigating officers are appealing for dashcam footage, and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

The cyclist, who was seriously injured, was flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.

The road was closed by police while investigations of the crash scene took place.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A man is in a critical condition following a collision in Exeter on Thursday 4 August which involved a cyclist and a car.

“Police were notified shortly before 6.20pm to reports of a serious collision at the junction of Okehampton Road and Exwick Road which involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Carrera drop handlebar push bike.

“As a result of the incident, the cyclist, a white man believed to be in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital. The man’s identity is being sought.

“The 19-year-old driver, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene and taken to Exeter police station. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “Local officers as well as officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the location and closed the road in order to conduct an examination of the scene.

“The road was re-opened as soon as possible on completion of the initial investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, in particular dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch.”

Contact police on 101, quoting log number 727 of 4th August 2022, or through the force website.