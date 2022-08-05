A charity giving care and support to children with short lives needs more volunteers for its Exmouth shop.

The Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) town centre charity shop, on The Parade, is recruiting new volunteers who can spare a few hours to help out – selling and sorting stock and other store duties.

The charity, which cares for young people with life-limiting conditions, said the flexible roles were suitable for all ages, adding the help would make a difference to the youngsters and their families who rely on the care and support given by the Children’s Hospice South West.

Christine Llewellyn, Exmouth CHSW charity shop manager, said there were a number of benefits to volunteering, and a range of roles to suit all ages and experience.

She said: “Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support Children’s Hospice South West and there’s a role to suit everyone, from sorting stock and serving and chatting to customers, to creating eye-catching shop displays.

“You can choose your own hours and gain skills to use for the future; it’s a great way to meet like-minded people and improve your mental well-being.

“And you’ll be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you’re making a difference to local children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families.”

Christine added: “Whether you’re a student, retired, or looking to fill a few hours during the week, we’d love to hear from you.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

To find out more, call the shop on 01395 263836, email exmouth.shop@chsw.org.uk or pop in for a chat with Christine.