East Devon News
East Devon

Man is taken to hospital with suspected heart attack after falling ill on coast path in East Devon

Beer Coastguard stock photo. Picture: Beer Coastguard

A man suspected of having a heart attack while on the coast path in East Devon was helped by coastguards from Beer.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team was on Monday morning (August 1) called to Jubilee Gardens, in Beer, East Devon, to help the casualty.

A doctor on holiday in the area also stopped to give help until an ambulance arrived to take the man to hospital.

And paramedics and Lyme Regis coastguards were called to the scene.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Coastguards were first on scene and assessed the casualty.

“A doctor who was on holiday stopped and helped with the initial treatment while waiting for the ambulance.

“On its arrival the patient was stretchered to the ambulance for onward transport to hospital.”

 

Solar farm coming to an East Devon village will power 15,000 homes

