Devon Air Ambulance’s invitation to family-friendly fun in East Devon – celebrating 30 years of the lifesaving service

Birthday celebrations will be held in East Devon this month to mark the 30th anniversary of the Devon Air Ambulance (DAA).

The lifesaving service is gearing up to hold a family-friendly anniversary event at Darts Farm, Clyst St George, in East Devon, on Saturday August 13, 10am until 4pm.

All are welcome and there is no need to book. Visitors are invited to take tour of the helicopter, which will be operating from the site for the day, and speak to the pilot and operational crew.

And there will be a chance to see close-up one of the charity’s Volvo XC90 rapid response, blue light, critical care cars.

For the first time, visitors can step on board the H145 Helicopter G-DAAS thanks to a brand new virtual reality experience, highlighting all the lifesaving equipment and gadgets on board.

Charlotte Leventis, Devon Air Ambulance spokeswoman, said: “Following our recent 30th Anniversary event at Bideford we are now looking forward to our next event at Dart’s Farm where we hope everyone will come along and celebrate all that has been achieved by the charity in the past three decades.

“It’s our kind supporters that make our service possible every day, 365 days of the year and we want to celebrate that.”

She added: “There’s no need to book, just turn up and enjoy all there is to see and do on the day.”

The Devon Air Ambulance retail team will take along a pop-up shop of donated charity bargains, priced between £1 and £3.

Entertainment on the day includes live sea shanty music from the Back Beach Boyz.

Visitors can see the Evolution of Devon Air Ambulance exhibition, telling the story of the lifesaving charity by taking part in a fun family audio treasure trail activity – with the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win a collection of children’s books.

And sponsors of the charity will also be at the event to support the air ambulance team.

For more information about the day, see here.