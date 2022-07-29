Find your own fear factor fundraiser for Hospiscare – Ottery mum throws down the gauntlet to East Devon residents

A mum from Ottery St Mary who overcame her hatred of heights to skydive for Hospiscare is urging East Devon residents to find their own fear factor fundraiser.

Louise Jones, co-owner of The Coffee Bank in Silver Street, Ottery St Mary, recently jumped out of an aeroplane for Hospiscare., along with fellow mums and colleagues, Jodie Blatchford and Susie Woodin.

Louise, who had never skydived before, is challenging East Devon residents to follow her lead, take the plunge and tackle an adrenalin-fuelled activity in aid of Hospiscare.

She said: “None of us have done anything like this before, but we wanted to do it for Hospiscare as we know first-hand the amazing work that the hospice provides. They are true heroes.

“As scared as we all were, it was something we could tick off our bucket lists, and raising vital funds for Hospiscare at the same time was a bonus.

“In the lead-up to our jump, we were really nervous, but the more customers we spoke to while raising our sponsorship for Hospiscare, the more we realised how dear the charity is to so many people in our community. It spurred us on even more.”

Louise added: “On the day, our children and all of our family and friends were there to watch.

“The scariest bit was reaching the edge of the plane door. It’s hard to put into words how the jump felt. It was so peaceful, calm and serene and it felt like nothing else mattered.

“We were so high in the sky, so small, yet so big and powerful to be doing this for our local hospice.”

The local hospice charity for Exeter, Mid and East Devon is asking the community to take on a sponsored challenge to support end-of-life care.

A spokesperson for Hospiscare said: “Anyone can take on a challenge to support their local hospice charity.

“From adrenaline-fuelled challenges such as skydives and wing walks to endurance challenges such as marathons, swim-a-thons and couch to 5k, there is a challenge out there for everyone.”

To take on the challenge of a lifetime and raise vital funds for local end-of-life care, see here, or contact Hospiscare’s fundraising team. Email events@hospsicare.co.uk or call 01392 688052.