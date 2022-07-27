Honiton: New retirement flats on old cattle market site will create jobs in the town

Retirement flats are to be built on the site of the old cattle market in Honiton, with the creation of more than 100 jobs.

Churchill Retirement Living on Wednesday (July 27) announced it had been granted permission to build 57 apartments on the former cattle market site, in Silver Street, Honiton, after a successful planning appeal.

The retirement living developer said the new homes will plough £440,000 a year back into the local economy and support more than 112 jobs both during and after construction.

Although a date has yet to be announced for the work to begin, construction will start ‘as soon as possible’, said the developer.

Stuart Goodwill, managing director of Churchill’s planning consultancy, said: “After a long appeal process, this is a very positive result and we will now look forward to starting work as soon as possible on this new development which will create a vibrant new community in the heart of Honiton.

“Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, supporting local jobs, and increasing high street spend.

“The new apartments will also help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there, and meet the housing needs of many older people in Honiton and the surrounding area.”

The new development will be made up of secure and self-contained accommodation in landscaped grounds, a communal owners’ lounge, guest suite, lodge manager, and a 24-hour emergency call alarm service

Churchill Retirement Living said the successful appeal supersedes a previous appeal decision in August 2021, which was quashed by order of the High Court following a Judicial Review.

In his decision notice, the Government’s Planning Inspector Jonathan Bore noted that there was no convincing evidence of harm to the farming sector or any likelihood that the site’s former use as a cattle market would resume.

He concluded that “the proposed housing scheme represents a much more appropriate development for this brownfield site adjacent to a town centre than a reoccupation by the last previous use, or re-use or redevelopment for business purposes.”