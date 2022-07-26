A prize-winning quilt has been donated to Exmouth RNLI by a holidaymaker keen to boost the lifeboat service.

Sue Butcher, from Winchester, won a national award for her crafted scenes of lifeboats in Exmouth when she scooped second place in the Quilts UK 2022 competition, held in Malvern earlier this year.

The regular visitor to East Devon spent 18 months creating the quilt, which she entered into the fundraising category of the UK-wide competition.

Sue’s creation will be auctioned at a later date and the funds used by Exmouth RNLI for training and equipment.

She said: “Myself and my family have been visitors to Exmouth for many years and have always been amazed at the work the RNLI volunteers do there to save lives at sea.

“When I was thinking of a fitting subject for this project the RNLI immediately came to mind.

“I was very pleased it won a national award and I hope it’s successful in raising important funds for our lifesavers.”

Sue’s entry, titled Keeping us Safe at Sea, was recognised by judges at the national Quilts UK 2022 competition held in May, in Malvern, Worcestershire.

The quilt, which took more than a year to make, shows lifeboat scenes and coastal images – Exmouth clocktower and a Stuart Line cruiser.

Ralf Pearson, chair of the town’s lifeboat management group, said: “Seeing this amazing quilt in the flesh with all its detail depicting our local RNLI was incredible – it really is stunning.

“On behalf of all Exmouth RNLI volunteers, I congratulate Sue on her national award and thank her for donating this to us.

“We will auction the quilt in due course and the funds raised will be used for important crew training and equipment at Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.”