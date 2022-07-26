Eco-friendly affordable homes coming to East Devon to have solar panels and air source heat ‘as standard’, says developer

Affordable homes being built at an eco-friendly development in East Devon will have solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Burrington Estates recently secured planning permission to build 34 ‘sustainable’ new homes at Winslade Park, in Clyst St Mary, East Devon, including four affordable two and three-bedroom properties.

The developer said the new homes – including the affordable properties – will have air source heat pumps for hot water, underfloor heating, and solar panels ‘as standard’.

Eco-friendly additions across the development include electric car charging points, bee bricks, bat boxes and bird boxes.

And ten trees for each new home built will be planted in a bid to offset the development’s carbon footprint.

The developer plans to launch the residential phase in the autumn when it hosts a dedicated evening event for prospective buyers.

Mark Edworthy, managing director of Burrington Estates, said: “We are delighted to be introducing this new residential phase to our gorgeous Winslade Park development.

“The sustainable homes will provide much-needed housing in the area and are the perfect addition to the site, which already provides the ultimate in leisure opportunities and commercial space.”

Promoting the new homes launch event, the developer said: “Sustainability is at the forefront of our commitment to the environment, and Burrington Estates are taking the essential steps necessary to create a greener, more carbon-neutral footprint for the projects delivered.

“All homes across both developments will feature PV solar panels and underfloor heating and hot water will be supplied through an air source heat pump.

“Moreover, to offset the carbon footprint of construction, the planting of ten trees per home through More:Trees will sequester an estimated 69 tonnes of carbon, ensuring Burrington Estates continues to lead the way into a sustainable, more environmentally friendly world.”

The 86-acre site, with sports and leisure facilities, earlier received £28-million of funding from Paragon Development Finance.