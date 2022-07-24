Revamped changing rooms are unveiled at Honiton Swimming Pool – and are making a splash with users

Refurbished changing rooms are making a splash at Honiton Swimming Pool.

The revamped and ‘highly-anticipated’ areas have been officially unveiled after work first began in November 2021.

Improvements are thanks to a ‘significant investment’ by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The changing rooms now feature contemporary finishes and fittings, including private shower cubicles, heated flooring, and improved ‘vanity’ areas.

There is also a new air handling unit to improve air quality and provide a ‘cleaner atmosphere’.

LED Community Leisure and East Devon District Council (EDDC) marked the official opening with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday July 13.

Peter Gilpin, CEO of LED, said: “We’ve already seen a significant increase in swimmers and children joining our learn to swim programme.

“The refurbished changing rooms are a tremendous improvement and a credit to the partnership approach between East Devon District Council, LED, the project managers Kendall Kingscott and the builders Skinners.”

EDDC leader Councillor Paul Arnott added: “I was delighted to be asked to cut the ribbon for the excellent new changing room facilities.

“Congratulations to all at LED, on site, and our officers for making this happen.

“I hope that the people of Honiton and the surrounding area will enjoy the enhanced swimming pool offer for many years to come.”

District council bosses in October 2020 agreed to splash £380,000 on much-needed refurbishment work to make Honiton Swimming Pool a ‘pleasing, pleasant, hygienic venue’.

And in March his year, the councillors heard how proposed new water systems for East Devon swimming pools could save 44 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year – the emissions equivalent of driving around the earth 14 times.