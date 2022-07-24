Residents enjoyed a cream tea while getting to know their councillors at a special Budleigh Salterton community day.

The event, organised by East Devon District Council (EDDC) at Greenhaven, was attended by more than 40 people on Thursday, July 21.

A number of residents, living in social housing, were able to raise property repairs they required – many of which were fixed on the day by EDDC’s contractor Ian Williams.

This was the second event of its sort to be held, following a very successful community day in Sidmouth.

A skip was also made available for resident to throw anything out that they needed.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service made an appearance to get to know residents and offer fire prevention advice.

Councillor Dan Ledger EDDC portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to increase visibility with our East Devon residents and I am really looking forward to more events.

“It is especially great to get out into the community after the last two years we have had.”

EDDC leader Cllr Paul Arnott added: “It has been really pleasing to see our residents, the Ian Williams team, officers from East Devon and councillors come together on a beautiful day in Budleigh Salterton to work collectively for the benefit of our social housing residents.”