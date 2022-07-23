Police appeal after car passenger, 23, from Honiton dies in single-vehicle crash at Dunkeswell

A 23-year-old man from Honiton died in a car crash in Dunkeswell in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, July 23), police have confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the single-vehicle collision on an unnamed road near Blackdown Hills Cross Country at around 12.30am.

It involved a blue Volkswagen Golf.

The man who died at the scene was a passenger in the car.

Four other men were taken to hospital to be checked over.

The road was closed for eight hours while an investigation took place.

Police say a man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a specialist investigation of the scene…

A force spokesperson said: “Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in Dunkeswell this morning, July 23, in which one man died.

“Officers were called at 12.30am to the collision involving a blue Volkswagen Golf on an unnamed road near Blackdown Hills Cross Country.

“One of the passengers in the car, a 23-year-old man from Honiton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Four other men in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be checked over.

“A man in his 20s, also from the Honiton area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

“The road was closed for eight hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out a specialist investigation of the scene.

“Officer have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

“They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has relevant dashcam footage of the incident or of the car travelling in the area before the collision.

“Please telephone 101 with any information, quoting log number 29 of 23 July.”

More Honiton news here