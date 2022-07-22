Stroke survivors in Exmouth extend the hand of friendship as club aims to combat loneliness

A group in Exmouth supporting survivors of a stroke have extended a warm welcome to include the lonely, or those struggling to make friends.

The Exmouth Stroke Survivors and Family Club meets weekly, 10.30am until 12.30pm, every Wednesday at the Bidmead Community Centre, Bidmead Close, Littleham.

The group, which organises a host of fun activities, events, away days and club holidays for members, is inviting more people to come along and get involved.

The club is also keen to hear from businesses and organisations in the East Devon area willing to donate raffle prizes, and volunteers to help with group activities.

Steve, club chairman, said: “We want everyone to know we have a stroke club in Exmouth.

“A stroke can come at any time, when you least expect it. As soon as a new member comes to us, we try to give them back some of their independence.

“Some people have to restart their life skills again, so we are there to give them the support they need.”

“Here we care about our members; some have returned to work.”

He added: “If you’ve had a stroke, we can support you. If you’re lonely, we can help you to find new friends.

“The club welcomes new members, their families and carers – it’s not just for stroke survivors. Everyone is welcome.”

For more information about the club, and how to get involved, see here.