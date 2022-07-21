A sea of pink ‘fantastic fundraisers’ raised more than £37,000 for Hospiscare striding out on the Twilight Walk in Exmouth.

Earlier this month more than 500 charity supporters set off from Manor Gardens, Exmouth, to walk six or 13-mile routes in aid of Hospiscare.

The charity thanked all who took part and helped make the event a success – as it returned to the town following a two-year break because of the pandemic.

Martin Stokke, Hospiscare senior events fundraiser, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to be able to come together with our Twilight walkers, supporters and volunteers after two years.

“I am delighted to report that so far, the event has raised over £37,000 to support local end-of-life care.

“The money raised will enable us to continue providing our specialist care at no cost to patients and families across Exeter, Mid and East Devon.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all the brilliant people who came out to support their local hospice.”

He also thanked event main sponsor, Jurassic Fibre.

The annual walking event was last held in Exmouth prior to the coronavirus pandemic – forcing the ‘your way’ fundraiser to be be held locally for two years, with participants walking a route of their choice.

This year the event set off from a new location – Exmouth beauty spot, Manor Gardens.

Walkers were rewarded for their efforts with a Twilight after-party, live music and refreshments.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Hospiscare would like to thank all of the walkers for their fantastic fundraising and dedication to the local hospice.

“The charity would also like to thank the event volunteers, who truly were the driving force behind the day, and all of the local businesses who raised awareness and donated a percentage of their proceeds on the day.”