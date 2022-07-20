Man is arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death in Axminster

A man in his 30s from Axminster is in police custody on suspicion of manslaughter after a male who was found unconscious in the town died in hospital .

Officers from two forces were called to the Lyme Road area of in Axminster at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 19.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he died.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 30s from the Axminster area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was yesterday evening [Tuesday] further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for information from witnesses who saw what happened.

Because of prior involvement with its officers, Avon and Somerset Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and a mandatory referral will be made in due course.

Avon and Somerset Police were in East Devon on Tuesday (July 19) to arrest a man on suspicion of burglary.

When police found a vehicle linked to the suspect at a service station in Lyme Road, Axminster, they tried to speak to the occupant, and a man fled, giving officers the slip.

Shortly after, the man was involved in a ‘further incident’ and ‘sadly died’, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers found the man unconscious and gave him emergency treatment.

He died in hospital and his next-of-kin have been told, said police.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Lyme Road was closed for several hours while officers dealt with the casualty.

A number of police scene cordons remain in place on Wednesday (July 20) while investigations continue.

If you have information to help police with their enquiries, email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 342 of 19/07/21.